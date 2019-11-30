Leadership and Self-Awareness: Insights from Tasha Eurich Part 1

In the spirit of “slow learning”, I have been using my commute and travel time to listen to selected podcasts where thought-leaders and doers from different disciplines share their nuanced insight on what it means to lead, learn and change in a new world of work.

Play to Potential podcast by my friend Deepak Jayaraman is one of my favorites. Deepak recently interacted with Dr. Tasha Eurich – an organizational psychologist whose recent book “Insight” is all about self-awareness being the secret ingredient of success in 21st century.

I believe that all external leadership starts from being able to lead the self effectively. Self-awareness therefore is the starting point of leadership.

Unless we are clear about who we truly are, what we value, what difference we seek to make and how the world sees us and our work, we cannot be effective leaders.

In the conversation, Tasha Eurich emphasizes on importance of self-awareness as a meta skill that can set the upper limit of success.

We are living in a world where we are more and more focused on ourselves and at the same time seeing our selves less and less clearly. – Dr. Tasha Eurich

Do check out full conversation and here is a quick sketchnote summary I created for this episode: