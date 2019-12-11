Being a Self-Aware Leader: Tasha Eurich

I created a series of sketch notes for Tiffani Bova’s “What’s Next” podcast where she meets brilliant people to discuss customer experience, growth and innovation. Tiffani Bova is a Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce. I will post sketchnote versions of selected podcast episodes that enlightened me. Tiffani is also the author of a WSJ bestseller book “Growth IQ: Get Smarter About the Choices that Will Make or Break Your Business”

“Knowledge workers must, effectively, be their own chief executive officers. It is up to you to carve out your place, to know when to change course, and to keep yourself engaged and productive during a work life that may span some 50 years. To do those things well, you’ll need to cultivate a deep understanding of yourself – not only what your strengths and weaknesses are but also how you learn, how you work with others, what your values are, and where you can make the greatest contribution. Because only when you operate from strengths can you achieve true excellence.” – Peter Drucker, Managing Oneself

As human beings, we evolve and change continuously. Over a period of time, our interests, world view, ways of working, speed of thinking, approach to learning changes. This combined with longer careers, rise in independent workers (gig workers) and disruptive changes only means that professionals have to take charge of their own careers and constantly map the changing self with a changing world to stay relevant.

In this conversation with Tiffani Bova at WhatsNext podcast, Tasha Eurich outlines two kinds of self-awareness. Internal self-awareness (insight) is about knowing who we truly are, our values and what we value. External self-awareness (outsight) is about knowing how other people see us.

In a world where people are so busy responding to external expectations and go with the flow, it takes courage to peep within, develop insight about self, build outsight and find ways to do a more meaningful contribution.

Do enjoy the full conversation and here is the sketchnote summary of key insights from the podcast that I enjoyed.